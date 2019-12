Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude The Game Awards Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS titles by up to 50 percent off.

Discounted titles include Super Mario Odyssey, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition, Octopath Traveler, DOOM, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Mortal Kombat 11, and What Remains of Edith Finch.

The sale will end Dec. 18.