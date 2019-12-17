Apple Arcade offers $49.99 yearly subscription

Apple Inc. this week began offering a new yearly subscription Apple Arcade.

U.S. customers can purchase a one-year subscription to Apple Arcade for $49.99.

Customers in Canada will pay $59.99 and UK customers pay £49.99 for a one-year subscription.

Apple Arcade includes more than 100 new and exclusive games that can be played across all iOS devices.

New titles include Where Cards Fall, The Pathless, LEGO Brawls, Beyond a Steel Sky, Sonic Racing, and Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm.

The service is integrated into the App Store to allow users to download full games and play them offline.

Apple Arcade is sold at $4.99 per month.