Pokémon Sword No. 3, Pokémon Shield No. 5 in Nov. sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield for the Nintendo Switch ranked as best-selling software titles at U.S. retail in Nov.

For the month, Pokémon Sword ranked as the third and Pokémon Shield ranked as the fifth best-selling software titles respectively based on dollar sales.

In addition, the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Double Pack ranked at No. 4 in the same period.

Nintendo in Dec. said Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have sold more than three million units in the Americas

The title is a brand new RPG in the franchise to include the Galar region, said to be expansive with plains, cities, and snow-covered mountains.

Users can choose one of three new Pokémon characters as their companion – Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble.

New features include Dynamax to increase the size and power of Pokémon for three turns.

Max Raid Battle is a new four-player co-op mode will allow trainers to team up and battle against a Dynamax Pokémon for the entire fight.

New Legendary Pokémon include Zacian and Zamazenta.