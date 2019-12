Retailer Amazon.com Inc. this week price cut Sony Corp.’s Death Stranding for the PlayStation 4 to under $40 in new sales initiative.

This week, Death Stranding sells at $39.99, $20 off the $59.99 MSRP.

Developed by Kojima Productions, Death Stranding is an action survival game in which Sam Bridges must brave a world transformed by the mysterious Death Stranding.

The final game includes Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner.