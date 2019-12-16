Call of Duty: Modern Warfare No. 1 in Nov. sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Activision Blizzard Inc. this week released Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and the PC ranked as the top-selling software title at U.S. retail.

For the month of Nov., Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ranked as the No. 1 software title based on dollar sales.

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare the user takes the role of a Tier One operator.

The title includes a single-player campaign with close-quarter combat, stealth operations and long-range combat, in addition to online multiplayer and the 4-player Spec Ops co-op mode.

A new graphics engine supports 4K HDR, photogrammetry, volumetric lighting, and DirectX Raytracing for PC.

The final release includes cross-play support for console and PC, and free post-release maps and DLC.